Black Therapist Asks “Family, You Alright?’ With African Themed Healthy Expression Flash Card Game

James R. Harrison, LCSW Family, You Alright? Family, You Alright? Flashcards

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The APA reports only 5 percent of psychologists are Black or bi-racial. This means that 95 percent of mental health professionals need tools to bridge the cultural gap – that is where Family, You Alright? comes in. It is a timely resource for caregivers, professionals, teachers, and therapists. Meet James R. Harrison, LCSW creator of the interactive Family, You Alright? flashcards. James a mental wellness expert with a heart to heal people of African descent is interrupting the flow of despair by introducing a new form of expression for children, youth, and college aged students.

As a trained therapist James knows the importance of seeing diversity in this mental health space. According to the CDC, the rate of suicide rose 73 percent among Black youth over the past 30 years. These staggering statistics show the plight of African American young people who are adversely affected by “illness, poverty, and discrimination” reports the American Psychological Association but one community-minded, licensed clinical social worker is changing the narrative.

This high-quality game comes with 72 emotion flashcards to gauge a client’s feelings through a series of prompts. African American children respond to these emotion cards because they connect with faces just like them bearing hues from honey to the deepest mocha. The culturally relevant cards depict shades of people of African descent encouraging children and adults to express themselves in a safe space. The goal of the 30 prompts is to promote “curiosity, compassion, and empathy.”

This English and Kiswahili edition is great for families and therapists alike with 30 points of engagement helping you express anger, worry, fear, excitement, and joy all through the wonders of play. The dual objective is to expose American children to dialects spoken on the African continent. The cards, brought to the community by the Courageous Healing Collective are a needed resource in troubled times. Through structured prompted play users can make sense of their emotions in this turbulent climate and learn ways to express angst, anger, or fear with mental wellness in mind.

The interactive game can be found online at www.famyoualright.com.

For more information about Family You Alright? Or to interview James R. Harrison, LCSW contact him at 510-244-0283 or connect@chcfam.com.