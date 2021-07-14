HDOT remote learning website wins silver at 2021 Pele Awards

Main, News Posted on Jul 14, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division, Oahu District, Storm Water Management Program won a Silver Pele Award for its interactive remote learning website. The Pele Awards recognize excellence in advertising and design in Hawaii. The redesigned website was awarded a Pele Silver in the Online and Interactive category.

The Hawaii Storm Patrol Remote Learning Website was established to maintain student engagement after the COVID-19 pandemic halted educational outreach opportunities. The interactive website educates Hawaii youth about the importance of preventing trash from entering Oahu storm drains, how pollution impacts our oceans, and what to do to prevent pollution.

“As the pandemic unfolded, we began exploring ways we could continue to deliver storm water information to keiki during distance learning. With the help of our Storm Water Management and MVNP teams, we were able to transform the program to include animation and motion graphics to truly make it fun, educational, and interactive.” said Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director.

The website is currently provided to third grade students in schools across Oahu, and all instructors, students, and families in Hawaii can access it on our website. A virtual Hawaii Storm Patrol badge is included at the end of the lessons to reward students who complete each video and quiz. The website also includes a comprehensive teacher’s guide and downloadable activity booklet.

The website and materials can be viewed at https://www.stormwaterhawaii.com/hawaiistormpatrol/.

###