Children's Books Teach Perseverance
Jessica Mendes' "Wally the Whippet," "Kay the Kelpie" enchant readers, convey value of gritMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to University of Pennsylvania psychologist Angela Duckworth's highly successful TEDTalk, grit and perseverance are key factors in determining success. This applies to school and adult life, being as important in determining a child's potential as IQ or other attributes. And perseverance is what author Jessica Mendes wants to cultivate in her young readers with her two books, "Wally the Whippet" and "Kay the Kelpie," which portray the titular adorable protagonists who encounter various difficulties and rise above them.
"Wally the Whippet" is a short and charming tale with a rhyming narrative. It follows the titular whippet dog Wally whose much anticipated dinner does not arrive. Perplexed and longing for his meal, he grows concerned and investigates, searching for his dinner and the cause of its disappearance.
With "Kay the Kelpie," readers will follow another companionable canine, a young Australian Kelpie dog named Kay in a rhyming adventure. This time, it is not dinner that is missing but, rather, Kay's best friend who she is inseparable from. The stakes are higher and young readers may find themselves on their seat as Kay goes on the search for her buddy.
Mendes was inspired to write this book because of the 2020 pandemic lockdowns in Melbourne, which were rather strict and led to many corporate employees to shift to work from home setups. During this time, she noticed her dog's obsession for food, as they stalked her for breakfast and reacted whenever she was in the pantry opening the fridge. The clinginess of her fur babies led to a flash of inspiration.
"Day after day, no escape and only allowed a short period of time to go outside and exercise I had the idea one day - this would make a great children's book, and the rest is history!" Mendes says.
The colorful pages of Mendes’ books will grab the attention of their young readers while the rhyming narrative will encourage them to practice their reading, perhaps with the guidance of their parents. Beautifully illustrated and with wholesome and invaluable life lessons, Mendes’ "Wally the Whippet" and "Kay the Kelpie" provide young readers and their parents with ideal bedtime stories with which to make precious childhood memories.
About the Author
Jessica Mendes is an Australian children’s book writer based in Melbourne. She was also born there. She loves dogs, sports, travel, family, wine and music. She has been interviewed by Kate Delaney on America Tonight.
