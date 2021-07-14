Psychedelic Drugs Market CAGR at +13.3% with Analysis of Growing Technology Trends, Industry Research, Future Growth and Size, Projection by 2028

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Drugs Market Research Report gives insightful analysis of the market along with its comprehensive understanding and its commercial landscape. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels. It gives detailed overview of the parent market. The report contains information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size. Psychedelic Drugs Market study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. It analyses and forecasts Psychedelic Drugs Market on the basis of type, function and application.

The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which have propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period.

Psychedelic drugs involve various types of chemical substances including LSD and chemical extracted from plants. Psychedelic drugs have the ability to change or enhance the sensory perceptions, thought processes, energy levels and have also been reported to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs can be categorized into empathogens and dissociative drugs (such as PCP) and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) such as LSD.

All country-based analysis of global psychedelic drugs market is further analysed based on further segmentation. On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

The psychedelic drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Pfizer Inc.

Verrian

Avadel

Celon Pharma S.A.

COMPASS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

NeuroRx, Inc.

PharmaTher Inc.

usonainstitute.org

On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is dominating as most of the products are made from chemicals that are man-made with very few products such as psilocybin made from natural ingredients.



On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. In 2021, empathogens segment produce experiences of emotional communion, oneness, relatedness and used for treatment of cataplexy, narcolepsy and related disorders.



On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. In 2021, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is one of the oldest available psychedelic drugs available in the market holding a major share and belongs to the drug class.



On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. In 2021, narcolepsy segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is used for its treatment and it is the major shareholder in the market.



On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. In 2021, oral segment is dominating as it is preferred over the various other administration routes of drug delivery.



On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. In 2021, hospitals segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market due to the high patient load and most of the drugs are given under doctors’ supervision.



On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In 2021, hospitals pharmacy segment holds the largest market share as a larger number of patients are treated in hospitals and the demand for medicines in hospital pharmacy increases.



Get Free Detailed Tables of Contents with Respective images and Pie chart of This Report @

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Psychedelic Drugs Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Psychedelic Drugs Market , thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

