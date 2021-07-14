Hunt Utilities Group Receives Intertek Certification for HUG Hydronics
Hunt Utilities Group (HUG) has earned national certification from Intertek, for UL 60335-2-40 for their radiant heating delivery system.PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunt Utilities Group (HUG) has earned national certification from Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance Provider to industries worldwide, for UL 60335-2-40 and received authorization for application of the certification mark to their HUG Hydronic’s system.
On Wednesday, June 30, a representative of Intertek completed a factory assessment at the HUG manufacturing location in Pine River, MN. With Intertek certification, the patent pending HUG Hydronics system is now ETL certified for HVAC equipment.
This means that the HUG Hydronics system is approved safe for home use in the United States and Canada and can now be installed by homeowners, contractors, and professional plumbers alike.
The HUG Hydronics system is a floor-mounted controller, powered by a 120V single phase to 13.8VDC power supply. It uses conventional heating thermostats, water temperature and water level sensors to control water pumps in radiant floor systems.
HUG President Ryan Hunt shares his excitement, “With this certification, a new era in user friendly in-floor heating begins. We look forward to being a part of helping more people (and pets) enjoy warm floors in their home.”
Radiant, or in-floor, heating is the process of laying tubes or pipes underneath a floor, most frequently used in concrete. Warm fluid is run through these pipes which allows the heat to radiate through the floor, warming the home.
Because there are fewer valves, pipe joints, and other parts than typical installations, along with virtually no water pressure needed, most of the opportunities for leaks are eliminated. Additionally, with easy to read LED indicator lights and an alarm board option, users are able to self-diagnose any problems that may arise during use.
Hunt continues, “We saw that current in-floor heat systems are extremely intimidating, even for professional HVAC installers. So, we decided to develop a system to make it easier to install and maintain the system.”
The official certification that HUG has received is the Intertek Certification Mark to UL60335-2-40/CSA C22.2 60335-2-40, and UL 60335-1/CSA C22.2 60335-1 to be applied on their HUG Hydronics system models.
“We’ve been building and refining and pushing the evolution of this hydronic product for many years. We feel that we’ve reached a point where we are confident in HUG Hydronics success,” continued Hunt.
Hunt Utilities Group is an engineering design corporation based in Pine River, MN. HUG is dedicated to promoting resilient living through proven engineering design and research. HUG’s goal is to develop resilient housing and home products that are renewable minded and balance with the environment.
To learn more about HUG Hydronics, please visit www.hughydronics.com
