St. Albans // Stolen Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2021 0700 and 0950

INCIDENT LOCATION: 522 Main St., Enosburg

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Penny Wright

AGE : 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14, 2021 at 0950 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a 2016 Blue Lincoln MKC that had been stolen from 552 Main St. in Enosburg. The vehicle was reportedly last seen in the area of Sand Hill Road, Horseshoe Circle Road and Enosburg Mountain Rd. at aproximately 1330 hours on 07/14/2021. This is still under investigation but anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993.