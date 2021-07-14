Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,112 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott to Meet with President Joe Biden at the White House

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott will meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor and a small bipartisan group of governors and mayors today at the White House to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the importance of making critical infrastructure investments.

“As I have long said, smart infrastructure investments are needed to repair America’s roads and bridges, invest in rural broadband and clean energy systems, create good jobs, and secure our economic future,” said Governor Scott. “I am looking forward to meeting with the President and my colleagues today to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and its benefits to our nation, and encouraging leaders in Washington to continue to try to unite our county by seeking opportunities like this to work together on goals a large majority of Americans share.”

The meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 in the Roosevelt Room. 

###

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott to Meet with President Joe Biden at the White House

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.