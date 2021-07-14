Governor Phil Scott to Meet with President Joe Biden at the White House

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott will meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor and a small bipartisan group of governors and mayors today at the White House to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the importance of making critical infrastructure investments.

“As I have long said, smart infrastructure investments are needed to repair America’s roads and bridges, invest in rural broadband and clean energy systems, create good jobs, and secure our economic future,” said Governor Scott. “I am looking forward to meeting with the President and my colleagues today to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and its benefits to our nation, and encouraging leaders in Washington to continue to try to unite our county by seeking opportunities like this to work together on goals a large majority of Americans share.”

The meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 in the Roosevelt Room.

