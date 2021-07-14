Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: Latest Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa (July 14, 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

The institute reports 17 489 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 236 805. This increase represents a 31.0% positivity rate.

With the current disruption of some COVID-19 testing sites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms who can’t access testing facilities are asked to try and limit the transmission of the virus by taking precautions and to quarantine if possible.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 453 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 595 to date.

14 045 630 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

7,887,924

56%

32,554

58%

PUBLIC

6,157,706

44%

23,808

42%

Total

14,045,630

56,362

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Limpopo accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province

Total cases for 13 July 2021

Adjusted numbers after harmonisation

Updated total cases on 13 July  2021

New cases on 14 July 2021

Total cases for 14 July 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

214 871

0

214 871

792

215 663

9.6

Free State

120 786

0

120 786

539

121 325

5.4

Gauteng

784 148

1

784 149

7 981

792 130

35.4

KwaZulu-Natal

372 406

0

372 406

387

372 793

16.7

Limpopo

94 360

8

94 368

1 748

96 116

4.3

Mpumalanga

108 114

-12

108 102

1 199

109 301

4.9

North West

111 493

2

111 495

1 524

113 019

5.1

Northern Cape

62 042

0

62 042

292

62 334

2.8

Western Cape

351 096

1

351 097

3 027

354 124

15.8

Total

2 2193 16

0

2 219 316

17 489

2 236 805

100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 17 489) is higher than yesterday (n= 12 537) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=17 782).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard: bit.ly/3z0FEvg

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 787 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector

Facilities Reporting

Admissions

to Date

Died to Date

Currently Admitted

Private

257

160 395

27 415

10 248

Public

407

172 657

40 742

7 312

TOTAL

664

333 052

68 157

17 560

VACCINE UPDATE For updates on the national vaccine programme, check here: bit.ly/3xHwjbN

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

