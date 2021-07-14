Coronavirus - South Africa: Latest Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in South Africa (July 14, 2021)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues the monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

The institute reports 17 489 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 236 805. This increase represents a 31.0% positivity rate.

With the current disruption of some COVID-19 testing sites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms who can’t access testing facilities are asked to try and limit the transmission of the virus by taking precautions and to quarantine if possible.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 453 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 595 to date.

14 045 630 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 7,887,924 56% 32,554 58% PUBLIC 6,157,706 44% 23,808 42% Total 14,045,630 56,362

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (46%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Limpopo accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 3%; KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 July 2021 New cases on 14 July 2021 Total cases for 14 July 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 214 871 0 214 871 792 215 663 9.6 Free State 120 786 0 120 786 539 121 325 5.4 Gauteng 784 148 1 784 149 7 981 792 130 35.4 KwaZulu-Natal 372 406 0 372 406 387 372 793 16.7 Limpopo 94 360 8 94 368 1 748 96 116 4.3 Mpumalanga 108 114 -12 108 102 1 199 109 301 4.9 North West 111 493 2 111 495 1 524 113 019 5.1 Northern Cape 62 042 0 62 042 292 62 334 2.8 Western Cape 351 096 1 351 097 3 027 354 124 15.8 Total 2 2193 16 0 2 219 316 17 489 2 236 805 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE The total number of cases today (n= 17 489) is higher than yesterday (n= 12 537) but lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=17 782).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

7-day moving average number of new cases by province and date of reporting, 12 April 2020 to date, South Africa.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There has been an increase of 787 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 160 395 27 415 10 248 Public 407 172 657 40 742 7 312 TOTAL 664 333 052 68 157 17 560

