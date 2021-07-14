Screen Doors’ new line of French doors Retractable Screens are here.

Retractable screens french door screens retractable screen larger doors

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They feature a smooth continuous sliding action and are very popular for their convenience of use. The screen tucks into a cassette when you don't use them. They can be used in any french doors ,folding doors or larger deck openings, inswing or out swing doors and French doors.

The retractable screens use a spring loaded mechanism which makes them self-opening. This eliminates complicated mechanisms, that can break over time. The low-profile design of the Bravo Retractable Screen Door door system is extremely sturdy and well-built. Integrated mounting channels allow the doors to be easily secured to all frames inside or surface mounting.

"Our design is based on feedback we have received from customers who manage some of the largest data centres in the country. Key features such as the slim depth, size configuration and mounting versatility were a direct result of their input," says Sam who is the Bravo Retractable Screen Door Product Manager.

The Bravo Retractable Screen Door system is very efficient in terms of cost. Designed to incorporate as few parts as possible, there is minimal labuor required in the fabrication of the doors. They are designed to assemble in less than one hour to minimize installation time and cost. "Our customers depend on us for industry-leading products, so we make sure to be up-to-date to stay a top-tier company." - Sam.

