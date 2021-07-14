Luxe Tresses® Sees Massive Increase in Sales for its Exquisite Range of Human Hair Extensions & Wigs

The company manufactures and exports authentic quality human hair wigs and extensions across the globe.

ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe Tresses® has seen such a huge upswing in demand for its products recently that the company has applied for, and received, a trademark registration for its brand. Founded in 2017, Luxe Tressesmanufactures and exports pure, authentic human hair extensions and wigs, which are far superior in quality to those offered by other companies.The company’s CEO and founder, Lal Ahmed Syed, admits that although he was determined from the outset to make the company a success, he has himself been surprised at how popular their products have become.“Our customers are just blown away by how beautiful our wigs and extensions are,” says Lal. “The reason for that is because we offer only the best possible quality. Our products are second-to-none.”Luxe Tressesoffers weft bundles, bulk hair, full lace wigs, closures, frontals, clip-in extensions, ponytails, and more, in an array of stunning colors. Customers can also choose curly hair, straight, wavy, deep curly, body wave, or deep wavy.“We have it all,” adds Lal. “You’re sure to find what you want. We’re proud to say that our customers wear an invisible crown which makes them look beautiful!”The company has attained a steady influx of stellar reviews on Google, Etsy and Amazon. For more information, or to order, visit the website at www.luxetresses.in Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/luxetresses.india And Instagram https://www.instagram.com/luxetresses.india About the CompanyEstablished in 2017 and founded by Lal Ahmed Syed, Luxe Tressesis part of Lal’s manufacturing company, Glamour Human Hair Enterprises, which manufactures and exports human hair extensions and wigs. The company sells its products on Etsy, Amazon and eBay, and exports to over 45 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Europe and Africa.