John T. Traynor 1926-2021

Longtime Devils Lake attorney John T. Traynor died July 11. He graduated from the UND School of Law and was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1951. He was a licensed attorney for 68 years. His funeral will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Devils Lake. Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake is handling arrangements.

