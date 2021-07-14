John T. Traynor 1926-2021

Longtime Devils Lake attorney John T. Traynor died July 11. He graduated from the UND School of Law and was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1951. He was a licensed attorney for 68 years. His funeral will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Devils Lake. Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake is handling arrangements.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.