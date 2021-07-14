Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 11.20%, Opportunities, Revenue, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2027

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market report to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market report makes available the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2027. This market document provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. It also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions. The Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis.

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the research and clinical studies is escalating the growth of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market, By Mechanism (Input Mechanisms, Output Mechanisms), Category (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement), Treatment (Outpatient Treatment, Monotherapy), Software (Software for Respiratory Conditions, Software for Mental Health, Software for Opioid Use Disorder, Software for Diabetes, Others), Services (Behavioral Microservices, Medical Microservices), App Accessibility (Android, iOS, Windows), App Type (Native Apps, Web Apps), Application (Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Insomnia, Epilepsy, Movement Disorder, Multiple Sclerosis, Migraine, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Oncology, Inflammation, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Metabolic Conditions, Others), Patients (Children, Adults), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The report focuses to provide all the insights of the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market along with all CAGR values and the market shares analysis of all the players in the market. The report is a vital piece of information on the market which explains all the competitive landscape and all the segments in the market while analyzing and forecasting the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market for the coming years. The report also provides all details in terms of recent developments in the market and all the manufacturers.

The Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) comprises features such as increasing need for effective treatment for chronic diseases which will impact in launching of new products by the manufacturers into the market which enhance its demand as well as rising pharmaceutical industries initiatives leads to the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market growth.

Currently, various research & clinical studies are going on which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative technology. Moreover, these clinical programmes are also expected to provide various other opportunities in the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market. However, lack of awareness in rural countries and high cost of therapeutics are expected to restraint the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market growth in the forecast period.

Increasing Awareness for Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) and Introduction of Medical Devices for the Treatment are boosting the growth of Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) industry with prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) drugs sales, impact of advancement in the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) technology and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Omada Health, Inc.

ResMed

SAMSUNG

GAIA AG

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Welldoc’s Bluestar

Solera Network

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Better Therapeutics, LLC

BigHealth

Biofourmis

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Happify, Inc.

Limbix Health, Inc.

Naturalcycles Nordic AB

NuvoAir AB

Sensyne Health plc

Voluntis

Xealth



This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. The report helps to strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders while also describing and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Landscape and Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Share Analysis

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announces RESET prescription digital therapeutics market authorization from the Health Science Authority in Singapore for the treatment of adults with Substance Use Disorder.



Collaboration, product launch, business expansion, award and recognition, joint ventures and other strategies by the market players is enhancing the company market in the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market which also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offering for prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx).

