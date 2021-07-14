SAVE THE DATE: School Resource Officer Summit Aug 10th & 11th

Save the date for the School Resource Officer (SRO) Summit offered both in-person at Windham High School and virtually online. This opportunity is a collaboration between the Maine Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center, the Maine Department of Corrections, Maine Juvenile Justice Advisory Group, and Restorative Justice Project Maine.
The summit will be held from 9:00am – 4:30pm on August 10th and 11th (doors open at 8:15am for check-in). Coffee and pastries will be served as well as a lunch for in-person participants. This opportunity is available to Maine school resource officers as well as district and school administrators, staff, and educators.
Key Note Addresses:
August 10th – Restorative Justice Board: A Showcase of Options for Thinking about RJ and Community Impact
August 11th – Lt. Carlos Camacho, Nashua, NH Police Department
Breakout Topics:
- Racial Disparity & Equality
- MOUs
- EOPs
- Social Emotional Learning
- Behavioral Threat Assessment
- Adverse Childhood Experiences 101 &102
- Effective Police Interactions with Youth /Mirror Mirror Project
Registration link and further information will be forthcoming for both in person and virtual options.
Download the SAVE THE DATE flyer here.
For further questions, contact the Maine School Safety Center.