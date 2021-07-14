Global Single Cell Multiomics Market to Hit $13.90 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and technological advancements in single-cell analysis products drive the growth of the global single cell multiomics market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the rise in chronic diseases and infectious diseases such as Covid-19 increased the demand for single cell multiomics.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Single Cell Multiomics Market was pegged at $2.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12148



Rise in adoption of personalized medicine for the screening and diagnostics of genetic disorders and technological advancements in single-cell analysis products drive the growth of the global single cell multiomics market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of single-cell analysis products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in funding in the research of single cell multiomics is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector across the world. The outbreak forced several industries to shut down temporarily including sub-domains of healthcare services including single cell multiomics.

However, the rise in chronic diseases and infectious diseases such as Covid-19 increased the demand for single cell multiomics. Moreover, it could be used to study human immune response to Covid-19 infection.

Researchers uncovered several evidences of coordinated immune response to Covid-19 progress and various cellular components that could be used in developing targeted therapeutic interventions.

The report segments the global single cell multiomics market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12148



Based on type, the single cell genomics segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the single cell proteomics segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the oncology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the neurology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

The global single cell multiomics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.

The global single cell multiomics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories (Celsee, Inc.), Fluidigm Corporation, Cytiva Life Science (Previously GE), 10x Genomics, Illumina, Inc., MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., and Takara Bio.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Engineered T Cells Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Stem Cell Banking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Cell-based Assay Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Cell Separation Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Stem Cell Assay Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Cell Therapy Processing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research