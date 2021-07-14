Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Is Expected to Reach $5,55.045.2 Thousand by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in urban population, increase in environmental awareness, and surge in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal drive the growth of the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market. By operation, the stationery segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Europe accounted for the highest share in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market was estimated at $2,52,000.0 thousand in 2020 and is expected to hit $5,55,045.2 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in urban population, increase in environmental awareness, and surge in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal drive the growth of the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market. On the other hand, lack of awareness in developing countries and growing need for high capital investments restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging economies and increase in smart city initiatives are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Download Sample PDF (285 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8232

COVID-19 scenario-

Due to prolonged lockdowns in most countries across the world, disrupted production facilities were encountered in the automated waste collection system (AWCS) business, especially during the initial phase.

However, mass inoculation drives have led to re-initiation of automated waste collection companies at their full-scale capacities, which would help the market get back on track by the start of 2022.

The global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market is analyzed across type, operation, application, and region. Based on type, the full vacuum system segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The gravity vacuum system segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automated Waste Collection System Market Request Here



Based on operation, the stationery segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the mobile segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period. Other regions studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8232



Leading Players:



The key market players analyzed in the global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market report include STREAM Environment, Envac, MariCap Oy, Caverion Corporation, Logiwaste AB, Ros Roca, AMCS Group MariMatic Oy, GreenWave Solutions, Aerbin Aps, and AWC Group. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Mining Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Plastic Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027



Waste Sorting Robots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Food Waste Disposable Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn