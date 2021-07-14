White Bullet partners with Sygnal Association to help prevent piracy
EINPresswire.com/ -- IP protection company, White Bullet, has announced a collaboration with the Sygnal Association in Poland to help prevent ad-funded piracy.
Established in 2001, the Sygnał Association protects the intellectual property rights of broadcasters, distributors, licensors, recipients of TV programmes and other multimedia content. Currently, it comprises 18 media and telecommunications companies operating in Poland.White Bullet is joining the Sygnal education campaign that provides lists of infringing websites to advertisers amongst others to stop funding piracy. White Bullet is also tracking the advertising funding Polish piracy and the impact of efforts on pirate revenues.
Sygnal carries out large-scale educational and information activities. It organises courses, workshops and conferences, prepares studies and reports on IP protection and provides its members with an opportunity to co-operate and share experiences; thereby enhancing the effectiveness of activities related to the prevention of theft of audio and video content.
White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important advertising and financial impact, with AI and machine learning taking the strain.
“We are delighted to support Sygnal as it helps to defund online piracy,” says Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “The Sygnal Association plays an extremely important role in Poland by providing a policy forum to help shape international IP rules for a changing world, thereby helping legitimate players to use and protect their IP for economic, social and cultural development.”
The Sygnal Association’s Teresa Wierzbowska - President of the Management Board adds: “We are delighted to partner with White Bullet as we continue to collaborate with other professional organisations who are pursuing the same goals. The Sygnał Association supports advertisers and media houses in making informed advertising spend decisions and White Bullet’s platform and expertise is helping us to be successful in our mission.”
White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of Intellectual property crime. By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, so all parties can take action, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
