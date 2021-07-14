Curago Health Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies Curago’s Internal Controls and ProcessesVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curago Health, a fast-growing patient engagement company committed to improving the patient experience, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Curago Health has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating the effectiveness of its controls and processes.
A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Curago’s controls to meet the standards for these criteria.
“Our providers and community health centers nationwide have benefited from Curago’s advanced patient intake, patient communication, and telehealth solutions which help practices automate workflows, all the while protecting patient privacy and data,” said James Deck, founder and CEO of Curago Health. “Successfully completing this audit by KirkpatrickPrice validates our reliability and commitment to delivering a quality service, while upholding data, system security, functionality and confidentiality.”
“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “Curago Health delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Curago’s controls.”
About Curago Health
Founded in 2015, Curago Health is a fast-growing patient engagement company committed to improving the patient experience within the healthcare system. Curago's powerful patient experience platform provides innovative Patient Intake, Patient Communication, and Telehealth solutions, leveraging mobile, web, and text to engage patients. Its platform scales from medical practices, community health centers, and behavioral health organizations, to hospitals and a wide range of healthcare providers. For information, visit www.curagohealth.com.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
###
Windy Campbell
Curago Health
+1 804-314-0205
windyc204@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn