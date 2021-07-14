Konstant Infosolutions Ranks As A Top Mobile App Development Company India
Selected Firms’ places Konstant in its list of top mobile app development companies in India!UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a matter of a few lines, but this week - 'Selected Firms' chose us to be part of their coveted list – Top Mobile App Development Companies. This entire process has been so surreal. We’ve been pinching ourselves every step of the way.
It was such an eye-opening and rewarding experience working through the thick and thin times. We still can’t believe that we pulled off 70+ projects in a pandemic. We did that! Whew. We focus on what needs to execute first; plus, we never second guess our idea or creation. It was pertinent to recognize, identify our procrastination type, and overcome it to achieve the highest success!
We confront the loss with an equivalent zeal because we are aware that the judgement that circulates at that moment is not stationary and has no place here.
If you want to learn more about the 'Mobile App Development Companies in India’ queue, check out their page: https://selectedfirms.co/companies/mobile-app-development/india.
This achievement is here to stay with us as a lesson, and not just snap-crack-pop-fizzle out like a temporary firework! Cheers to all the stakeholders!
About Selected Firms
They are independent researchers – research, identity, select, and list the top-performing companies in a specific IT domain. Their listings are received well in India.
About Konstant Infosolutions
We are a premier software company in India – in mobile app development and web development for 18+ years. We have a global 'clientele' across industries.
