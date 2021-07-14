Critical Care Therapeutics Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Critical Care Therapeutics Market to Exhibit Immense Growth Backed by Rising Awareness regarding Occurrences of Critical Illnesses, states Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Critical Care Therapeutics Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global critical care therapeutics industry size is set to gain traction from the increasing prevalence of life-threatening illnesses, especially respiratory and cardiovascular diseases amongst the aging population. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year cardiovascular diseases cause around 17.9 million deaths across the globe. Four out of five deaths occur because of strokes or heart attacks. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Critical Care Therapeutics Market, 2021-2028.”

Global Critical Care Therapeutics Market Highlights:

The Critical Care Therapeutics Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Critical Care Therapeutics Industry concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.





A list of critical care therapeutics providers operating in the global market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the entire world. Since 2020, there has been a dramatic rush of checkups and ICU visits. The healthcare industry has borne the maximum impact of this pandemic, unlike the others. There was a huge disruption in the supply chain because of the lockdown in China, which is considered to be the epicenter of drug and medical equipment manufacturing, as well as healthcare supply chain. It was also the origin of this deadly virus. We are providing in-depth research reports to help you select the best strategy to generate more revenues in the critical care therapeutics business amid the pandemic.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth

Nowadays, governments of various countries across the globe are taking major initiatives to surge the awareness associated with the prevalence of chronic ailments. Besides, the rising geriatric population and the increasing awareness among people about the importance of crucial organ testing procedures would also drive the critical care therapeutics market growth in the near future. The American Heart Association's Heart and Stroke Statistics, 2019 mentioned that in the U.S., approximately half of the adults suffer from a specific type of cardiovascular disease. In 2016, it was 121.5 million. However, critical care therapeutics is very costly. Coupled with this, the lack of favorable reimbursement scenarios in emerging countries may obstruct growth.

Regional Insights-

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Facilities to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is expected to remain at the forefront in the upcoming years by holding the largest critical care therapeutics market share. This growth is attributable to the surging cases of chronic disorders in the region. Additionally, the rising number of research and development activities conducted by renowned critical care therapeutics providers would also aid regional growth. Along with this, the presence of technology advanced healthcare facilities is set to shape the region’s growth.

Moreover, Europe is set to grow substantially in the near future backed by the increasing aging population. As per Eurostat, by 2050, the population of older people belonging to the age group of 65 years and above is estimated to reach 129.8 million from 90.5 million in 2019.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Introduce Unique Therapeutics for Patients

The global market for critical care therapeutics contains a large number of big, small, and medium-sized companies that are majorly focusing on launching novel products to cure coronavirus positive patients. A few others are conducting extensive R&D activities to come up with cutting-edge therapeutics for people suffering from numerous chronic disorders. Below are the two latest industry developments:

July 2021 : A team of researchers from the Second Medical Center of Chinese PLA General Hospital, China conducted a study to evaluate the impact of dual targeting of PI3K and MEK in NSCLC cell lines that are human EGFR-TKI resistant. They found that this dual technique is capable of controlling the proliferation of lung carcinoma cell lines in people belonging to different genetic backgrounds.

: A team of researchers from the Second Medical Center of Chinese PLA General Hospital, China conducted a study to evaluate the impact of dual targeting of PI3K and MEK in NSCLC cell lines that are human EGFR-TKI resistant. They found that this dual technique is capable of controlling the proliferation of lung carcinoma cell lines in people belonging to different genetic backgrounds. June 2021: NRx Pharmaceuticals revealed positive results of its ZYESAMI™ (Aviptadil) Expanded Access Protocol (EAP). COVID-19 infected patients, who had no sign of improvement by conducting other approved therapies, were given at least one dose of the drug in the ICU. Most of them were discharged from hospitals on the 28th day, unlike those treated with only ventilation.





