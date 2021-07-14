WPI’s Masters in Computer Science Online Program Prepares Today’s Tech Professionals for the Future

Masters in Computer Science Online Programs, like the one offered by Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), are equipping today’s tech professionals with the skills and credentials needed to advance in a fast-moving, digital world.

Behind every digital network, social media platform, and software is a computer scientist applying algorithms, code, and data management. With a Masters in Computer Science online program, students can become industry experts committed to shaping the evolving world of computer science.

From evaluating non-numeric algorithms to staying up-to-date on programming best practices, those enrolled in a Masters in Computer Science online program are equipping themselves to be more marketable in an industry experiencing significant career growth.

Jobs in the computer and IT fields are growing at rapid rates. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, all computer occupations are expected to grow by 11% between 2019-2029—a much higher rate than other occupations. The numbers are even better for computer and information research scientists, whose job outlook boasts a 15% expected increase in the same period.

Not only are computer scientists in high demand, but they are well compensated for their expertise and tend to enjoy their careers. The median salary for a computer and information research scientist was $126,830 in May 2020.

Other professionals, like software developers, earn a median salary of $107,510 and are ranked #1 in Best Technology Jobs, #2 in 100 Best Jobs, and #2 in Best STEM Jobs by U.S. News & World Report. Some factors contributing to the career’s high ranking include future growth, work-life balance, salary and the job market.

Universities like WPI prepare graduates to embark upon the next chapter of their careers with confidence in an ever-evolving field. Students who earn an online Masters in Computer Science degree can strive for advanced tech opportunities in a rapidly developing marketplace.

About WPI

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, WPI offers flexible online programs, like the Masters in Computer Science, to meet the needs of the world’s fastest-growing careers. Customizable learning pathways and specialized courses incorporate the most in-demand technology skills across both fields, giving students a unique advantage through interdisciplinary learning.

Students in the online Masters in Computer Science program at WPI experience academic rigor and personalized support, including a dedicated Student Success Coach who serves as a campus liaison throughout the program.



