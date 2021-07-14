Art of Your Mind Celebrates the Launch of New E-commerce Platform and Partnership with One Tree Planted
For every unique wooden creation purchased, Art of Your Mind will work with One Tree Planted to give back to the environment by planting a treeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently established California-based brand, Art of Your Mind, has launched an e-commerce store offering customized wooden creations to customers internationally. To celebrate the launch of the new store, Art of Your Mind is also partnering with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. Through this partnership, One Tree Planted will plant a tree for every piece of artwork sold through Art of Your Mind’s platform.
“I launched Art of Your Mind to fulfill my passion of creating art for others, and as a self-taught artist, I’m proud to create unique artwork using wood and a sustainable, solvent-free printing process,” said Founder, CEO and Artist, Nils Lafon. “As creators, it is our obligation to give back to the Earth that created this amazing medium, and I’m thrilled to be doing that by partnering with One Tree Planted.”
Through the new Art of Your Mind site, customers are able to easily personalize and place orders for affordable yet high-quality pieces of artwork. The brand constantly works to add new products and designs to the e-commerce store, but at present, customers can purchase wall art, personalized wood prints, customized doormats, and wooden signs. Products are available for purchase starting at $22.00, making Art of Your Mind’s eco-friendly products accessible for all.
“As an environmental non-profit, we’re dedicated to helping reforestation efforts around the world, and making it simple for anyone to make a positive environmental impact,” says Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director of One Tree Planted. “That’s why we are delighted to partner with Art Your Mind to make an impact with their community.”
To welcome new customers, Art of Your Mind is now offering 20 percent off for all first-time customers. Using the promo code “PR20FIRSTORDER,” customers can receive 20 percent off their total purchase until August 2021. To ensure customers are pleased with their custom artwork, the brand even offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. For domestic orders, Art Of Your Mind customers are eligible for free shipping.
To learn more about Art of Your Mind or to purchase your own personalized piece of wooden artwork through the new e-commerce platform, visit www.artofyourmind.com.
To learn more about non-profit organization, One Tree Planted, visit https://onetreeplanted.org/.
About Art of Your Mind
Art of Your Mind is a California-based brand that consists of creators who are dedicated to bringing the finest quality wooden prints, wall art, and personalized photo gifts. Whether you are looking to purchase a piece of artwork for your home or office, the company has a high-quality piece of artwork, customized to meet your needs and personal style. Art of Your Mind is proud to offer unique artwork using eco-friendly materials and partners with environmental non-profit, One Tree Planted to plant a tree with the purchase of each piece of artwork.
Nils Lafon, CEO
Art Of Your Mind, Corp
+1 3108806904
contact@artofyourmind.com