Georgia Author Uses A Pink Tutu to Teach Young Girls They Are Unstoppable

Unstoppable Zee Unstoppable Zee by Reesa Shayne

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennesaw, GA - Ask most parents and they will tell you that reading to their children before bed is one of the joys of parenthood. At the end of the evening, right after their bath, it is time to pull out a book and read to them and of course sing their favorite songs before being tucked into bed. It’s a sweet memory for mom and dad as well as their children and a way to instill family values. Prolific children’s author Reesa Shayne knows the power of words to change a child's life. In her latest book Unstoppable Zee, Reesa empowers little girls to tackle challenges with confidence and boldness.

Studies show that reading daily to young children, starting in infancy, can help with language acquisition, communication skills, social skills, and literacy skills. Now every little girl’s library is complete with stories of Unstoppable Zee. The artfully illustrated picture book is the perfect addition to your child’s story collection. This accomplished author is a Boston University and Columbia University grad who has a love for writing books that positively portray Black girls. It tells the story of a little Black girl, Unstoppable Zee and readers learn about all her superpowers. From her bouncy puffs and her pink slippers to her expressive, determined gaze Zee is truly unstoppable. The story is inspirational, and it leaves the reader feeling they are unstoppable too. It promotes self-confidence in little girls, black girl superpowers, and the feeling that they can do anything that they put their mind to.

The book is set to be released on July 20, 2021, and is available in paperback and ebook. To get your copy, please go to: www.ReesaShayneBooks.com