/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Shows Rapid Progress in Clinical Trials

Around 6+ key companies are developing Uremic Pruritus therapies. The drug candidate Difelikefalin by Cara Therapeutics has been accepted and granted priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

DelveInsight’s “Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in the Uremic Pruritus pipeline landscapes. It comprises Uremic Pruritus pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Uremic Pruritus therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Uremic Pruritus pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Cara Therapeutics , Mc2 therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Uremic Pruritus treatment scenario.

, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Uremic Pruritus treatment scenario. In March 2017, Kissei Pharmaceutical and Maruishi Pharmaceutical entered into a collaboration deal for the development and sales/marketing of the kappa opioid receptor agonist "MR13A9 " to treat Uremic Pruritus in dialysis patients.

entered into a collaboration deal for the development and sales/marketing of the kappa opioid receptor agonist " to treat Uremic Pruritus in dialysis patients. The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted Priority Review for the New Drug Application for Korsuva (difelikefalin) solution for injection to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients (Uremic Pruritus). The PDUFA target action date for Korsuva is 23 August 2021. The European Medicines Agency has also accepted to review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for difelikefalin injection to treat pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients.

solution for injection to treat moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients (Uremic Pruritus). The PDUFA target action date for Korsuva is 23 August 2021. The has also accepted to review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for difelikefalin injection to treat pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients. In September 2020, Escient Pharmaceuticals completed a USD 77.5 million Series B financing and initiated a Phase I/Ib clinical trial of EP547, an MRGPRX4-targeted product candidate to treat cholestatic and Uremic Pruritus.

completed a USD 77.5 million Series B financing and initiated a clinical trial of candidate to treat cholestatic and Uremic Pruritus. Using PAD Technology and based on a new understanding of the physiopathology of uremic pruritus, Mc2 therapeutics is developing a non-steroidal PAD cream-based drug candidate designed to relieve the itch; repair the skin barrier; proffer a moisturizing yet non-greasy barrier on top of the skin.

Uremic Pruritus is also called chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-associated pruritus). Uremia refers to excessive urea in the blood and occurs when both kidneys stop working. Pruritus, or itch, is a common problem for patients with chronic renal failure or end-stage renal disease.

Uremic Pruritus Emerging Drugs

HSK21542: Haisco Pharmaceutical

HSK 21542 is an opioid kappa receptor agonist being developed and investigated in Phase II clinical trial to treat Uremic pruritus by Haisco Pharmaceutical. The main objective is to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of HSK21542 injection in subjects undergoing hemodialysis. It is being investigated to be administered via the parenteral route of administration.

LT 5001: Lumosa Therapeutics

Lumos Therapeutics’ LT 5001 is a drug candidate for Uremic Pruritus. The drug has secured Taiwan FDA approval for conducting an Ib/2 trial. It is being developed to be applied topically. It is a partial mu-opioid antagonist and kappa-opioid agonist. The formulation is considered to have the ability to modulate opioid receptors on immune cells and sensory nerves.

EP547: Escient Pharmaceuticals

EP547 is an MRGPRX4 targeted product candidate to treat cholestatic and uremic pruritus being evaluated by Escient Pharmaceuticals. The Phase I/Ib trial of EP547 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses of EP547 in healthy subjects and subjects with cholestatic or uremic pruritus.

Scope of Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 6+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Lumosa Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Cara Therapeutics , Mc2 therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho, and many others.

, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 6+Products

Phases:

· Uremic Pruritus Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Uremic Pruritus Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Uremic Pruritus Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Uremic Pruritus Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Opioid kappa receptor agonists

· Kappa-opioid receptor agonist

Molecule Types:

· Natural metabolites

· Monoclonal Antibody

· Small molecule

Route of Administration:

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Intramuscular

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Uremic Pruritus Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Uremic Pruritus treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Uremic Pruritus?

How many are Uremic Pruritus emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Uremic Pruritus?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Uremic Pruritus market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Uremic Pruritus?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Uremic Pruritus therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Uremic Pruritus?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Uremic Pruritus?

