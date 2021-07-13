United Dynamics to Open New Office in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City – United Dynamics, founded and headquartered in Shawnee, Okla., announced the establishment of an engineering center in downtown Oklahoma City. In April 2021, United Dynamics announced a strategic partnership with Osage LLC, an entity of the Osage Nation, to jointly pursue contracts with various Department of Defense programs.

Glenn Davis, Chief Operating Officer for United Dynamics said, “Congressman Tom Cole’s team recognized the USAF’s obsolescence reverse engineering requirements and United Dynamics’ ability to solve them.” As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Cole is currently advocating to bring $10M to bear on both electronics and mechanical issues facing the USAF in the new engineering facility.

“We are excited to see Oklahoma’s own United Dynamics grow their presence in our state with the addition of an office in downtown Oklahoma City,” said Geoff Camp, State Director of Aerospace and Defense, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for the company to find and capitalize on new opportunities.”

Founded in 1993, United Dynamics is a full-service engineering firm that specializes in aerospace and defense engineering, design, manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of flight critical and ground support parts.