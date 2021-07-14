Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,425 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Vandalism and attempted larceny / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                           

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/21 between 0900 and 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat launch to Arrowhead Lake on Highbridge Rd (Rt 104a)

VIOLATION: Vandalism // Attempted Larceny of catalytic converter

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                           

 

VICTIM: Thomas Guy

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville Vt

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and timeframe, while the victim was away from his vehicle, an attempt was made by an unknown perpetrator(s) to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle. His vehicle was a 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The part was not successfully removed but the trucks exhaust system was extensively damaged from the attempt. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Vandalism and attempted larceny / Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.