St. Albans Barracks/ Vandalism and attempted larceny / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/13/21 between 0900 and 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat launch to Arrowhead Lake on Highbridge Rd (Rt 104a)

VIOLATION: Vandalism // Attempted Larceny of catalytic converter

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Thomas Guy

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and timeframe, while the victim was away from his vehicle, an attempt was made by an unknown perpetrator(s) to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle. His vehicle was a 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The part was not successfully removed but the trucks exhaust system was extensively damaged from the attempt. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks.