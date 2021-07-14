St. Albans Barracks/ Vandalism and attempted larceny / Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202581
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/13/21 between 0900 and 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat launch to Arrowhead Lake on Highbridge Rd (Rt 104a)
VIOLATION: Vandalism // Attempted Larceny of catalytic converter
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Thomas Guy
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and timeframe, while the victim was away from his vehicle, an attempt was made by an unknown perpetrator(s) to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle. His vehicle was a 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The part was not successfully removed but the trucks exhaust system was extensively damaged from the attempt. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks.