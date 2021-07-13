PRESS RELEASE: SR-201 to Close in Both Directions Tonight

For Immediate Release

I-80 suggested as alternate route while crews place beams for new bridge

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 20, 2017) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) urges drivers to plan ahead for a full closure of SR-201 this Friday night, Jan. 20. SR-201 is scheduled to close around 9 p.m. in both directions between Bangerter Highway and Redwood Road while crews place beams for a new bridge on I-215.

During this closure, UDOT recommends using I-80 as an alternate route. Westbound traffic on SR-201 will be detoured onto Redwood Road, and eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Bangerter Highway. Drivers should expect minor delays and plan to avoid the area if possible on Friday night. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The I-215 bridges over SR-201 are being rebuilt as part of UDOT’s I-215 west belt reconstruction from SR-201 to 4700 South. The project is moving forward during winter months, with activities such as concrete paving and barrier installation continuing as weather permits. Crews are also working to install sign foundations and traffic management system equipment.

Construction began in May 2016, and is on track for completion in the fall. The following are facts about the project:

Crews have placed 87,465 tons of asphalt – greater than the weight of two WWII battleships.

Workers have paved 232,304 square yards of concrete – enough to build a new two-lane highway from downtown Salt Lake City to Draper.

Crews have installed 222,032 pounds of reinforcing steel – more than the weight of two Boeing 717 jets.

UDOT also advises drivers that the traffic split on southbound I-215 will remain in place through April to allow crews to finish paving the new southbound lanes. During this time, the ramp from westbound SR-201 to southbound I-215 will also remain closed to ensure driver safety.

Drivers will notice several major changes to I-215 when the project is complete. UDOT is replacing the original pavement with new concrete; adding new exit-only lanes between interchanges, making it easier for drivers to get on and off the freeway; installing new ramp meters and upgrading traffic signals; and adding lights, overhead message signs, and other traffic management system improvements.

For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

