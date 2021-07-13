July 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Licensed escrow agents and attorneys with escrow clients are encouraged to apply for three openings on the DFPI Escrow Advisory Committee.

The vacancies are for representatives from a medium-size escrow company, an escrow company that has a business specialization, and an attorney who has escrow agent clients.

The Committee consists of 11 members, including the Commissioner or the Commissioner’s designee. The Commissioner appoints the members, other than those representing the Escrow Institute of California and Escrow Agents’ Fidelity Corporation. The Committee was established in Financial Code section 17214 to help the Commissioner carry out his duties under the Escrow Law.

Appointed members serve for two years without compensation or reimbursement for expenses. The committee meets quarterly at the DFPI’s 4th Street, Los Angeles office, or telephonically.

Qualifying business specialization examples include but are not limited to joint control companies, companies that specialize in business bulk sale transfers, and internet escrow companies. Managers or corporate officers of independent escrow companies are eligible to serve on the committee.

Licensed escrow agents and attorneys who qualify for one of the above positions are encouraged to apply by sending an email or letter of qualifications or resume to Paul Liang at the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: 320 West 4th Street, Suite 750, Los Angeles, CA 90013. The application deadline is July 21, 2021.

Questions should be directed to Paul.Liang@dfpi.ca.gov or (213) 576-7535.