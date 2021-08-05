David Highbloom: OfficePartners360 Strengthens Safety and Health Program

David Highbloom

OfficePartners360 recently implemented new health and safety initiatives within the company to keep staff safe, according to company executive David Highbloom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360)—a top provider of customer experience solutions, ranging from live chat to phone calls, email, and social media posts — prioritizes the safety and health of its employees. To stay true to this commitment, OP360 strengthened its safety and health program, according to David Highbloom, its Chief Administrative Officer.

For starters, OP360 launched a corporate telecommuting package to further support its highly successful Work-from-Home program. The company is subsidizing the monthly internet plan so employees can continue working remotely with wired internet. OP360 also offers subsidized point-to-point shuttles for onsite workers.

With the addition of more certified Safety and Health Officers, the company has developed monthly themed programs addressing various safety and health hazards. For instance, since March was Fire Safety Month, the company created an information drive and training on fire safety tips, types of fires, fire suppression methods, and types of fire hydrants. Meanwhile, OP360 administered an internal survey on how ‘bikeable’ different communities are, and rolled out a safety campaign during April’s Road Safety Month, with this year’s emphasis on bike safety. To celebrate mothers, OP360 hailed May as Maternal Health Month, raising awareness on prenatal and postpartum care, especially during this pandemic.

Additional OP360 staff has also been certified by the Philippine Red Cross as first aiders, supporting onsite healthcare staff in case of emergencies.

As part of its safety and health drive, OP360 continues to enforce strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Workstations are spread across the facilities to comply with social distancing guidelines. In addition, the company is decontaminating and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces regularly, in addition to cleaning centralized air-conditioning units weekly.

OP360 has also installed social distancing floor markers and strategically placed alcohol dispensers throughout its offices. OP360 housekeeping staff are provided with full personal protective equipment.

Employees who are infected with COVID-19 receive full paid medical leave, regardless if they are working onsite or remotely. They also receive care packages, according to David Highbloom.