Matt Keezer Visits Senegal – Amazing Beaches and Wildlife to Enjoy
Noted travel expert Matt Keezer describes Senegal as an absolute traveler’s delight. Located on the West coast of Africa, this incredible country is noted for its picturesque French colonial architecture and wildlife preserves. The capital of Senegal, Dakar, is exceptionally popular with tourists and boasts a highly entertaining nightlife. Pristine beaches, rich heritage, diverse wildlife and delightful islands are the main attractions in this up and coming post-COVID tourist hotspot.
Now is the time to take a good look at the many attractions that are being offered in this exceptionally popular visitor’s wonderland. You may wish to visit the Pink Lake (Retba Lake) with its unique pink and purple water colors. Or you can go on a photo-taking safari that is not only fun for the whole family, but also educational. Prices are reasonable and the variety of attractions is unmatched.
COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting Senegal
As of this writing, Matt Keezer points out that the government of Senegal has imposed certain restrictions when it comes to entering and traveling in their country. These include, but are not limited to:
∙All travelers to Senegal over the age of two years must present an original COVID-19 test certificate showing a negative result.
∙COVID testing must be done within 5 days prior to travel to Senegal.
∙Verification of testing compliance will be undertaken by the airline prior to departure.
∙There are no quarantine restrictions for U.S. citizens.
∙A curfew is not currently in place.
∙Antigen and/or PCR tests are available to U.S. citizens in Senegal and results are available within 72 hours.
Matt Keezer also recommends that you check directly with the U.S. Embassy in Senegal for more detailed information.
Planning Things to Do in Senegal
Matt Keezer suggests checking out the following attractions once you’re in Senegal:
∙The Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary – This UNESCO World Heritage site features fascinating birds of many different species. This is an attraction that the whole family can enjoy immensely.
∙Petit Cote – Just South of Dakar, you’ll find this amazing beach that offers a variety of tourist attractions. Here, you’ll discover that all types of water-related attractions abound.
∙Dakar – The capital of Senegal is known for its magnificent museum, The IFAN Museum is considered one of the most important centers when it comes to the study of African culture.
If you’ve been confined to your home location during the pandemic, now is the best time to plan for your next vacation. Matt Keezer notes that now is the time to consider your vacation plans, since the crowds that one can encounter at the various attractions will be much smaller at this particular time.
