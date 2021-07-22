David Highbloom: First Batch of OfficePartners360 Employees Gets Vaccinated

David Highbloom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360)—a leading provider of personalized outsourcing solutions—recently had its first batch of employees vaccinated against COVID-19, according to David Highbloom, its Chief Administrative Officer.

Supported onsite by OP360’s Certified Safety & Health Officers and first aiders, 42 employees received their first jab of Oxford-AstraZeneca last 28 May 2021 at the Visayas Community Medical Center (VCMC). OP360 is the first BPO company in Cebu City that has successfully inoculated its employees.

OP360 set up a Registration Hub onsite so required documents could be pre-verified by the Safety & Health Team. This hastened the processing time and employees were able to get vaccinated faster.

To make the process as comfortable as possible, OP360 also distributed Vaccination Kits. Each kit contained a bottle of water, biscuits, a fan, and a pen. Employees appreciated this gesture, especially that it is summertime in the Philippines, with the heat index going as high as 41 Celsius.

The company garnered praise from passersby and hospital staff alike. “This is really impressive. I have not seen any other company doing this for its employees.”, commented Susan Eleanor S. Claro, VCMC’s Hospital Administrator.

Employees gave OP360 glowing remarks in the Post-Vaccination Survey, highlighting, in particular, the smooth and seamless vaccination process. “I admire the admins who went there to support the program and the employees. During the vaccination, everyone was very accommodating and very supportive.”, commented Joni Paez, one of the vaccinated employees. Meanwhile, other employees took to social media to thank the company for vaccinating its employees.

OP360 is currently waiting for the vaccination schedule of the remaining registered employees. With 283 newly registered, OP360 currently has 865 employees registered to the OP360 Vaccination Program.

The company has partnered with Project Balik Buhay and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas to provide free COVID-19 vaccination. Other private companies have additionally joined this public-private partnership, which is unique to Cebu City, Philippines.

