1169032 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION
1169032 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the consolidation of all of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every 23.45408 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”), effective June 13, 2021. The Consolidation was approved by a resolution of the board of directors of the Company, pursuant to the articles of the Company approved and adopted on June 21, 2018.
Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 170,042,080 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 7,249,974 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional post-Consolidation Common Shares were issued. Where a Consolidation resulted in fractional Common Shares, the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares was rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share, in the case of a fractional interest that was less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that was 0.5 or greater.
The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Paolone
Chief Executive Officer & Director
T: 416-258-3059
E: richard@paolonelaw.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. Certain forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the completion of the Consolidation and the number of Common Shares that will be issued and outstanding upon the completion of the Consolidation. Such forward looking statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sentinel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
