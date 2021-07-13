Governor Phil Scott, UVM and CCV Announce Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott, the University of Vermont (UVM) and Community College of Vermont (CCV) today announced the launch of the Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program, which is intended to address the training needs of Vermont’s workforce, specifically for unemployed or underemployed individuals seeking new opportunities through career change or advancement in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

The program, appropriated from funds received via American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will cover the cost of two free education and training courses per Vermont resident, while funds last, with a goal of enrolling 500 Vermont residents through the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.

“Since my first day in office, I’ve discussed the need to focus on Vermont’s workforce shortage and reverse our demographic trends, which were further strained by the pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “This program is a perfect example of an impactful, important tool in our toolbox that will help provide more Vermonters the skills needed to successfully reenter the workforce or advance in their current field and rise on the economic ladder. I want to thank UVM and CCV for their creativity and all their work in these areas.”

“UVM’s professional development courses will directly help hundreds of Vermonters and employers in growing sectors of the state’s economy,” said Suresh Garimella, president of the University of Vermont. “Upskill Vermont is a textbook example of the university’s unwavering commitment to Vermont’s people and the economy. We’re proud to be part of this initiative along with the Community College of Vermont.”

The focus of the courses being offered are in three areas: the digital economy, healthcare, and leadership and management. All areas that lend themselves to jobs and careers that are in need of more talent in Vermont now and in the near future.

Courses are being offered in partnership with CCV, which will provide students with many options to round out their experience and ensure that access and success in the classes is achievable. Additionally, three free career workshops are being offered to assist Vermonters in identifying the pathway to achieve their career goals and help position them for academic and professional success.

While students can use the credits they earn towards a degree, this scholarship is intended to give them practical skills that can be implemented immediately within their chosen field. A number of certificate classes that can be achieved in one or two courses are offered as part of this scholarship.

Interested Vermonters are encouraged to begin the registration process soon, as space is limited. For more information and to begin the registration process for free courses and free career focused workshops, visit UpSkillVermont.org.

In making the announcement, Governor Scott was joined at his weekly press conference by Patty Prelock, provost and senior vice president of the University of Vermont and Joyce Judy, president of the Community College of Vermont. The press conference can be viewed by clicking here.

