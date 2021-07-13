New Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available This Week - July 13, 2021 - July 18, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont this week.

Vermont leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates with 82.8% of the eligible population already having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Governor Scott continues to encourage all eligible Vermonters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The new pop-up clinics announced today provide even more options for Vermonters to easily access a vaccination in their communities.

The schedule for the new vaccination clinics available for walk-ins this week is included below.

In addition to these new locations, the following clinics continue to offer vaccinations during their regular operating hours:

Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s (UVMMC) main campus and Fanny Allen campus

UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy

The Community Health Centers of Burlington (weekdays)

The Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic (weekdays)

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care (daily)

In addition to these options and pop-up clinics, most pharmacies around Vermont offer walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.

Note: The hours for these clinics will be posted on the Vermont Department of Health’s website, which can be found here: https://www.healthvermont.gov/

Tuesday, July 13

Dummerston Elementary School, 52 School House Road, Dummerston

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Marty's 1st Stop, 421 RT 2 W, Danville

Wednesday, July 14

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Westminster Center School, 130 School Street, Westminster

White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect Street, Suite 300, White River Junction

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Thursday, July 15

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

St. Albans Bay Farmer's Market, The Bay Park, St. Albans

St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal Street, 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans

Thunder Road Speedway, 61 Fisher Rd, Barre

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Waterbury Farmer's Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Friday, July 16

Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Dan & Whits, 319 Main St., Norwich

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Saturday, July 17

Leland and Grey Union High School, 2042 VT Route 30, Townshend

Homeport, 52 Church St, Burlington

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

DeBanville's General Store, 47 VT-105, Bloomfield

Roxbury Fire Department, 1726 Roxbury Rd, Roxbury

East Montpelier Fire Department, 54 Village Acres, East Montpelier

Woodbury Fire Department, 3665 VT RT 14, Woodbury

Sprague Ranch, 6907 VT RT 14, Brookfield

Sunday, July 18

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin

Bradford Farmway, 286 Waits River Rd, Bradford

Marty's 1st Stop, 421 RT 2 W, Danville

Mad River Glen, 62 Mad River Resort Rd, Fayston

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

###