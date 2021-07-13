New Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available This Week - July 13, 2021 - July 18, 2021
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont this week.
Vermont leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates with 82.8% of the eligible population already having received at least one dose of vaccine.
Governor Scott continues to encourage all eligible Vermonters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The new pop-up clinics announced today provide even more options for Vermonters to easily access a vaccination in their communities.
The schedule for the new vaccination clinics available for walk-ins this week is included below.
In addition to these new locations, the following clinics continue to offer vaccinations during their regular operating hours:
- Pharmacies at the UVM Medical Center’s (UVMMC) main campus and Fanny Allen campus
- UVMMC’s South Prospect Street outpatient pharmacy
- The Community Health Centers of Burlington (weekdays)
- The Northwestern Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic (weekdays)
- The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Express Care (daily)
In addition to these options and pop-up clinics, most pharmacies around Vermont offer walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist today or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco.
Note: The hours for these clinics will be posted on the Vermont Department of Health’s website, which can be found here: https://www.healthvermont.gov/
Tuesday, July 13
Dummerston Elementary School, 52 School House Road, Dummerston
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Marty's 1st Stop, 421 RT 2 W, Danville
Wednesday, July 14
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Westminster Center School, 130 School Street, Westminster
White River Junction District Office, 118 Prospect Street, Suite 300, White River Junction
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Thursday, July 15
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
St. Albans Bay Farmer's Market, The Bay Park, St. Albans
St. Albans District Office, 27 Federal Street, 1st Floor Conference Room, St. Albans
Thunder Road Speedway, 61 Fisher Rd, Barre
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Waterbury Farmer's Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday, July 16
Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Dan & Whits, 319 Main St., Norwich
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Saturday, July 17
Leland and Grey Union High School, 2042 VT Route 30, Townshend
Homeport, 52 Church St, Burlington
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
DeBanville's General Store, 47 VT-105, Bloomfield
Roxbury Fire Department, 1726 Roxbury Rd, Roxbury
East Montpelier Fire Department, 54 Village Acres, East Montpelier
Woodbury Fire Department, 3665 VT RT 14, Woodbury
Sprague Ranch, 6907 VT RT 14, Brookfield
Sunday, July 18
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Rd, 1311 Barre Montpelier Rd (Behind Burger King), Berlin
Bradford Farmway, 286 Waits River Rd, Bradford
Marty's 1st Stop, 421 RT 2 W, Danville
Mad River Glen, 62 Mad River Resort Rd, Fayston
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
###