Software Development Company ActiveLogic Labs Expands to Miami

Almost Unheard of in Tech, ActiveLogic Labs Does Not Outsource Work to Other Countries

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City-based ActiveLogic Labs, specialists in custom software & mobile app development, has announced the opening of a new office in Miami, Florida. ActiveLogic Labs built its reputation on producing high quality “American Made” software – unlike nearly every other tech company, 100% of their work is done by their own U.S. staff instead of outsourced to lower-priced foreign countries. Along with dozens of local firms, the company’s client roster includes numerous well-known national names including Ace Hardware, Stanford University, Rycom Instruments, and ad agency BR.

Founded in 2014 in K.C., this is the second branch office for ActiveLogic Labs with another in Chicago. The Miami office will be headed by lead engineer Joe Tano, a 30-year tech veteran and former director at IBM.

“For the past seven years, ActiveLogic Labs has been unique in the development industry for its refusal to outsource work and coding to other countries which is uncommon in today’s cutthroat and profit-milking industry landscape,” said Robert Kehoe, ActiveLogic Labs Founder & CEO. “With our continued success in Kansas City, it seemed only natural to expand into Miami’s booming tech scene.”

“We look forward to bringing additional skilled development jobs and development services to all South Florida-area businesses and entrepreneurs with our world-class team of locally-sourced software developers,” said Joe Tano, Lead Software Engineer for ActiveLogic Labs’ Miami office.

In addition to custom software development for web, cloud-based and mobile applications, ActiveLogic Labs also provides “Team-as-a-Service” to augment a company’s existing development staff without the demands of a heavy management burden. The ActiveLogic Labs team specializes in Laravel, .Net, Java, PHP, C#, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Python, Javascript, iOS, Android, Swift, Kotlin and cross-platform mobile apps such as React-native, Flutter, Cordova, and others.

For more information and inquiries, visit https://activelogiclabs.com or email sales@activelogiclabs.com