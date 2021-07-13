Ecycle Atlanta Opens Earth-Friendly Electronics Recycling Center in Norcross
Residents in Gwinnett County can help protect the environment by recycling old computers and other electronics - free of charge.
With our drive up and drop off service, you never have to leave your car as we’ll unload everything for you.”NORCROSS, GA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gwinnett County residents now have access to free computer recycling at the new Norcross Computer and Electronics Recycling Center. Located near Peachtree Corners, the Norcross e-waste recycling facility provides an Earth-friendly alternative to the traditional landfill. Electronic waste such as cell phones, computers, desktops, laptops, and printers can now be safely recycled at no cost to the public.
In addition to their electronics recycling service, Ecycle Atlanta of Norcross offers free hard drive destruction as well. As such, customers can have peace of mind knowing that an industrial hard drive shredder will render any sensitive data irretrievable. In essence, recycling old computers helps to not only protect the environment but personal data as well.
To encourage responsible recycling, Jeff Shenning, president of Ecycle Atlanta states, “We want to make recycling electronics as safe and easy as possible. With our drive up and drop off service, you never have to leave your car as we’ll unload everything for you.” Additionally, there are no minimum requirements, and no appointment is necessary.
Located at 3230 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite M, the Norcross e-waste recycling center is open for drop-offs from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Monday thru Saturday.
