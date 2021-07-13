Camp Twin Lakes Announces $22.5 Million “Growing Together” Capital Campaign to Serve 3,500 More Campers
Nonprofit breaks ground on third campus in GeorgiaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Twin Lakes recently announced the public launch of “Growing Together,” the largest fundraising campaign in the organization’s 28-year history. The not-for-profit powers transformative camps for children and young adults with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges.
Growing Together is a $22.5-million capital campaign to build a third year-round campus to serve 3,500 more campers annually, including those in populations Camp has not previously served.
“We are focused on investing in and deepening our impact on our campers, partners, volunteers and staff,” said Jill Morrisey, CEO of Camp Twin Lakes. “We are Growing Together to meet the demand of existing camp partners and build new partnerships to serve new populations, including children with mental health diagnoses and those living in poverty. Now more than ever, we understand the benefit of connection and community on mental health, and we will be expanding our programs to address this critical need for all campers and their families.
Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully accessible, and intentionally designed camp programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles while creating shared experiences with other children who face similar challenges. The organization currently serves 10,000 campers annually and provides scholarships to 100% of campers through a donor funded Camper Scholarship Program so that no child is ever turned away due to inability to pay. Over the last nearly three decades, demand for programs has consistently increased.
Camp Twin Lakes currently operates two year-round campuses in both Rutledge and Winder, Ga. Today, Camp Twin Lakes broke ground on the third year-round campus on additional land the organization owns in Rutledge, Ga. The effort already has received significant capital support from leaders in Georgia’s philanthropic community: The Marcus Foundation ($5 million), Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation ($5 million), The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation ($2 million), and The James M. Cox Foundation ($1 million). Additionally, Camp Twin Lakes is grateful for their relationship with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which provides clinical support at all campsites and helps keep campers healthy and safe from illness and injury at Camp and beyond.
According to Morrisey, this generous support will fund the construction and facilities. “Now, we are relying on the community to help fill the cabins with 3,500 more campers by supporting our donor funded camper scholarship program,” she said, noting that the organization is committed to continuing to provide scholarships to all campers, ensuring that each child has access a transformative life experiences at Camp. “There are also opportunities to help fund the supplies that are needed to create a memorable camper experience, including everything from adaptive bikes and helmets to adaptive boats and life jackets, to arts and crafts supplies.”
Medical supplies are also needed to help stock Camp’s medical care facility where campers receive onsite treatments, learn about and take their medications, and practice becoming more independent to better manage their own health care.
“Since 1993 Camp Twin Lakes has created experiences to build confidence, create leaders, encourage dreams and ultimately transform lives,” said Doug Hertz, chairman and founder of Camp Twin Lakes. “Our growth through the years has been intentional and driven by the need in our community. Our first summer camp session served 1,000 campers, and we now proudly serve nearly 10,000 campers annually through year-round camp programming. We are grateful for the community who helped us get here, and we are asking for continued support as demand for our programs steadily grows. There is a great need to serve more children, as well as the partners who serve with us.”
Construction will be led by Atlanta-based builder Reeves Young along with award-winning architecture and design firm Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company. The new campus will open to serve campers for year-round camping programs in 2023.
Visit growingtogether.camptwinlakes.org to learn more.
