Statement on @JoeBiden’s Bureau of Land Management Postponing Onaqui Wild Horse Roundup & Court’s Denial of Injunction

A billboard truck with short film about the Onaqui wild horses has circled the White House for days with a plea for Biden to cancel the roundup | Photo: Marty Irby

Left to right: Katherine Heigl, Marty Irby

Speakers at the event included (left to right): Jen Rogers, Red Birds Trust; Ashley Avis, director of Disney’s Black Beauty film; Katherine Heigl, Scott Beckstead with the Center for a Humane Economy; Marty Irby with Animal Wellness Action; and Eric Molva

'Old Man,' the most famous Onaqui horse on the range