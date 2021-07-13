New AC Installation Can Be a Smart Move Compared to Repairs, Says Intelligent Design of Tucson

Logo for Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar

Don't go through a hot Arizona summer with a faulty AC unit. Know when it's best to replace versus repair to keep your family safe and cool.

We take a look at the whole system, not just the malfunctioning component...It often makes more fiscal sense to simply get a new AC system. We like to save our customers money wherever possible.” — Andrew Dobbins, Owner

TUCSON, AZ, USA, July 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Tucson, Arizona, air conditioning isn’t a luxury during the summer months; it’s a necessity. During the hot summer in the desert, temperatures regularly climb to around 100 degrees, forcing residents and visitors alike to retreat inside to air conditioned rooms. And so when a homeowner’s central AC breaks down in the midst of summer, the situation is rightfully considered an emergency.It’s important to get the home cooled down quickly, especially if the household includes particularly vulnerable individuals such as young children, elderly people, or individuals with underlying medical conditions. However, it’s just as important to ensure the problem gets fixed correctly.“Our certified technicians respond to a wide range of air conditioning malfunctions during the summer,” said Andrew Dobbins, the owner of Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Solar in Tucson. “One of the most common problems we see is malfunctioning AC compressors.” Dobbins went on to explain that the AC compressor is the component responsible for moving the refrigerant back and forth through the system, allowing the AC to cool the air before releasing it back into the home.There are many reasons for an AC compressor malfunction, such as electrical problems, dirty condenser coils, and improper sizing of the suction line. Regardless of the reason for the malfunction, an AC compressor is an expensive component to replace. The cost of the part alone can range from $800 to $2,800, and then the cost of labor needs to be added in. Since replacing this particular component is labor-intensive, the total cost may be up to $4,000.Because of this, Dobbins noted, it’s often a smarter move to install a new AC system altogether. “We take a look at the whole system, not just the malfunctioning component. If the AC is aging, if it was installed improperly, or if it’s had frequent breakdowns, then it often makes more fiscal sense for our customers to simply get a new AC system. We like to save our customers money wherever possible,” said Dobbins.A new AC installation can be a wise move, but if you opt to replace your current system, be sure you choose the right company. A proper AC installation in Tucson is important, since an improperly sized or improperly installed AC can cause more problems than it solves. Dobbins noted that all of their AC technicians are certified and experienced, and that they are committed to getting the job done right the first time.Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Solar is an HVAC company serving Southern Arizona and the surrounding areas with proper AC installation in Tucson, as well as emergency repairs.If you would like more information about proper AC installation in Tucson, please contact Andrew Dobbins at info@idesignac.com.

How Long Do AC Units Last?