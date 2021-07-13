MAIN EVENT DIGITAL USES AI TECH FROM ACCESSIBE TO HELP COMPANIES BECOME ADA COMPLIANT AND AVOID COSTLY LITIGATION
Full-service digital marketing agency helps clients become ADA compliant
Our partnership with accessiBe is another example of how we set ourselves apart from our competition—that we care about inclusion and the needs of the disabled in an increasingly digital world.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Main Event Digital, a Chicago-based full service digital marketing agency focused on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, has completed their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) certification for Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), and has partnered with AccessiBe to ensure that all of their clients are ADA compliant.
— Main Event Digital CEO Mike Mayer
Main Event Digital recognizes that many digital companies are either foregoing compliance and leaving themselves open to lawsuits, or “going it alone” by trying to do it themselves. In the wake of a federal court’s decision that Domino’s violated the ADA for not having a screen reader on their website to assist people with a vision impairment, Main Event Digital is working to educate clients about the risks associated with not addressing accessibility.
“We’re very pleased with our ADA certification, as it’s been a priority for Main Event Digital since day one,” said Mike Mayer, CEO and founder of Main Event Digital. “Our partnership with accessiBe is another example of how we set ourselves apart from our competition—that we care about inclusion and the needs of the disabled in an increasingly digital world.”
Main Event Digital was born from the rush of industrial distributors and manufacturers scrambling to establish an online presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, as these were Main Event Digital’s first clients. But many companies who have set up their own sites didn’t address accessibility requirements because this work costs money and is time-consuming.
According to accessiBe, 20% of the population has a disability, and accessibility lawsuits against companies with a digital presence are up 300% since 2018. A recent study by the National Law Review warned companies that ADA litigation “continues to proliferate in 2021.”
About Main Event Digital
Main Event Digital offers manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers knockout B2B and B2C digital marketing services. Clients include Prestige Distribution, Midwest Industrial Metals, AMS Staffing, Travers Tools and others. Main Event founder and CEO Michael Mayer has 25 years of experience as an influential B2B e-commerce strategist. He led the digital transformations of several billion-dollar organizations, including U.S. Electrical Services, Crescent Electric and Thermo Fisher Scientific. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a consultant on e-commerce and digital marketing software. He lives in the Chicago area with his wife and family and enjoys boxing in his spare time.
For more information, please visit maineventdigital.com, or email mdmayer@maineventdigital.com or phone (773) 405-3635.
Chicago-based Main Event Digital has been named a Top Digital Marketing Agency in Illinois.
