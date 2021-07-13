Computer System Validation Boot Camp : A 5 Day Complete Immersion in the Validation Process ( August 23 – 27, 2021) - Worldcomplianceseminars.com

/EIN News/ -- The “Computer System Validation Boot Camp” seminar has been added to worldcomplianceseminars.com offering.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Compliance Seminars (WCS), a leader in providing training and consulting, announced online live boot camp on Computer system validation on August 23-27, 2021. This peer recommended interactive workshop is always selected by professionals at global healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device organizations.

Our training approach is such that we have designed a computer system validation course that not only meets FDA, ICH, and Eudralex expectations for risk-based validation, but also prepares you to implement these practices in your company. The standard operating procedures and validation templates used in class have already been proven at other companies. We are focused on your comprehension and application of the CSV techniques that will result in efficient, effective, and inspection-ready validation initiatives.

This training will kick off with a compendial treatment of CSV fundamentals. After laying the groundwork, it will transition to a format to include interactive lectures and many exercises on validation plan, the requirements of traceability matrix and making of validation summary report.

All the participants are expected to appear for final exam and will also be rewarded CSV certification.

Each participant will be able to understand the rationale within the CSV process and overall, understand “How FDA Thinks” when auditing firm’s CSV documentation.

Time 10:30 AM - 5:30 PM EDT | 07:30 AM - 02:30 PM PDT ( 15 hrs plus Virtual Instructor Led Seminar)

Agenda Highlights

Module 1: FDA Compliance (CSV regulations; compliance toolset; Form 483 ; ICH/ PICS guidelines; Eudralex Annex 11, 20, and III)

Module 2: CSV Methods and Models (GxP Systems; GAMP 5 “V” Model; Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Module 3: CSV Planning (Validation Strategy Document; Rationale for Validation Testing; GAMP 5 System Categorization; Risk Mitigation)

Module 4: System Requirements and Design (URS; FRS; System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)

Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution (IQ, OQ, PQ Purpose and Contents; CSV Test Execution)

Module 6: Test and Validation Reports (Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM) Purpose and Contents; Validation Summary Report (VSR) Purpose and Contents)

Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance (Disaster Recovery Planning; Record Retention; Legacy Systems and Integration; Data Migration)

Module 8: CSV Supporting Components (Good Documentation Practices (GDPs); CSV Policies and Procedures)

Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data (21 CFR Part 11 Guidance; Data Life Cycle Approach; Data Integrity; Data Governance)

Module 10: Software and Services (COTS Software; Cloud Systems; Software as a Service (SaaS); Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS); Single Sign On (SSO); Spreadsheet Validation)

Module 11: Vendor Audit (Audit Preparation; Audit Execution; Post-Audit)

Module 12: FDA Trends (Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends)

Module 13: Inspection Preparation (FDA Inspection Readiness; Industry Best Practices)

Module 14: CSV Exercises (Validation Master Plan (VMP) Writing; Interviews and URS/FRS Writing; IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing; RTM Writing)

This boot camp designed by World Compliance Seminars (WCS) is a balance of instructor lecture, reading materials, exercises and case studies which will keep your energy level high, it will challenge you in every step as you learn with us throughout this course. What you can’t avoid, you must overcome.

Who Should take Computer System Validation ( CSV) Training Course Online

IT, QA, & Business Managers and Professionals who need to:

Manage or participate on computer system projects requiring validation

Create or approve CSV project deliverables, such as requirements documents, validation protocols (IQ, OQ, PQ), Test Plans, and Test Reports.

Understand the process of computer system validation

Author, implement, or upgrade CSV policies and procedures that utilize a risk-based approach to meeting the latest regulatory expectations

Understand the FDA and international regulatory landscape around CSV



Registration Cost Includes:

Checklist of documents and the direction for how to create

Course binder

Many exercises on Validation Plan, the Requirements Traceability Matrix, and the Validation Summary Report.

Training Certificate

Please bring a laptop to boot camp. You will need internet access, spreadsheet and word processing applications and a PDF reader.

