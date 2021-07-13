EFSA’s direction of travel set for 2022-2027

EFSA’s Management Board has adopted our 2022-2027 Strategy, setting out the priorities for the organisation, the results we aim to achieve and the high-level actions that will help us to meet our objectives.

The adoption follows two years of consultation with our partners, stakeholders, Management Board and the wider public – identifying challenges and opportunities and what we can do to address them.

The world continues to change rapidly. An amendment to the General Food Law came into effect in 2021, increasing our responsibilities towards EU citizens; EU-wide policy developments, such as the Farm to Fork Strategy, will shape the focus of our activities in the years ahead; and the pandemic requires us to adapt to new ways of working.

What will EFSA do to remain relevant in this changing context? Delivering trustworthy assessment and communication of risks from farm to fork will remain our core business, as set out in Strategic Objective 1, in the years to come.

Strategic Objective 2 tackles how we will ensure preparedness for future risk analysis needs. Finally, Strategic Objective 3 is about how we will manage and enable our operations. We will seek to empower staff and ensure organisational agility, which is a crucial driver of our work.

We won’t be able to do this alone. In the face of current and future challenges to the provision of safe, healthy and sustainable food, we will take cooperation to a new level: creating value through partnerships within an EU knowledge ecosystem . This ethos of collaboration – and EFSA’s more focused role as an enabler of collective action – is at the heart of our Strategy 2027.

What’s next?

EFSA is ensuring all the building blocks are in place to enable implementation of the strategy in January 2022. This includes developing performance indicators that will allow us to monitor progress as well as organisational changes that will turn our ambitions into reality.

The EFSA Strategy 2027 is available here; a digital version will be available later this summer.