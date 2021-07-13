Santo XR-NFT Exclusive Collaboration Experience with Renown French Pop Artists jerome PESCHARD
Creating an artistic bridge between the the physical world to the digital world via XR-NFTs technology
Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces an XR-NFT exclusive collaboration experience with Renown French Pop Artists jerome PESCHARD. In this historical artistic collaboration, the Company has started the use of the iReal 2E color 3D scanner to scan the metal sheets jerome PESCHARD uses as his medium of choice. The iReal 2E color 3D scanner, with a process rate of 1,500,000 point per second, gives the technicians the ability to capture the minute details of the metal sheets of jerome PESCHARD. Once the metal sheets are scanned, they go to the 3D processing department, where the data gets cleaned up pixel-by-pixel. Once jerome PESCHARD has approved the quality of the 3D telemetry, is where the true magic happens, jerome PESCHARD digitally designs a unique one of a kind master piece, in which selected elements chosen by jerome PESCHARD will have a unique 3D augmented reality component embedded on the blockchain using XR-NFTs. This process of merging art, 3D imaging, augmented reality, sound and blockchain NFTs, truly creates a unique one of a kind eXtended Reality Non-Fungible Token XR-NFT experience, never felt before.
Franjose Yglesias CEO of Santo stated, "This is so exhilarating to work with such a creative and unique master pop artist like JP. With his creativity incapsulated in our XR-NFT technology we will totally disrupting the Art and NFT community. During the weeks to come we will be announcing a series of XR-NFTs that JP is currently designing." additionally jerome PESCHARD commented, "this is a natural evolution of art, as humans evolve to this hybrid lifestyle of reality and digital. This evolution will not only transcend humankind, but it will be a part of the human race into space, where these XR-NFT will travel to outer galaxies with us".
ABOUT jerome PESCHARD
Jerome Peschard, A.K.A Skullface, a contemporary French pop artist exiled in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam since the 2010s. Self-taught and influenced by the Universal “Pop Culture-Urban-Comics”, his focus is on the importance of illustration, the texture and the support that allows him to express his Asian everyday life with its risks and unforeseen events. Thus mixing fiction and reality.
It is also the entanglement of the frustrating and ceaseless streams of his thoughts as an esoteric artist. His ideas multiply endlessly. They never stop. Mr. Peschard has over 35 years of professional experience in the field of comics, multimedia, animation and designing toys! It is only natural to him, with all of these cultural codes and references circulating, that he collages them all into an art form.
https://oivietnam.com/2018/08/by-popular-demand/
https://www.facebook.com/artsofJp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUmJrSSIlS8
https://www.artquid.com/seller/skullfacejparts/skullface.html
https://www.phunuonline.com.vn/dung-phe-lieu-ke-chuyen-sai-gon-a1426220.html
ABOUT SANTO
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
