NJ JUNK AUTO announces an instant cash deal for junk and used cars in NJ

NJ Junk Auto has announced an offer for its customers, with the company committing to pay up to $5,000 in cash for any junk or used car.

"NJ Junk Auto "Give You the Best Price of Your Car upto $5000 Cash on the Spot. Hassle Free Car Selling Experience | Free Paperwork | Trusted Brand | Free Pick Up” — Mr. Eli (Owner)

ELIZABETH , NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business is based at 983 South Elmora Ave Elizabeth New Jersey 07202, and its phone numbers are +1(908) 300-3150 and +1(877) 715-6257. They extend their service to as many as 23 areas in and around New Jersey and New York. Some of those places are Closter, Elizabeth, Paramus, Plainfield, Rahway, Roselle Park, Cranford, and Fort Lee, among others. Their mission statement is based upon the idea of fast selling of cars and supplying car buyers with a lot of options.

One of the fundamental domains that NJJUNKAUTO.COM deals in is regarding cash for junk cars. Their “Sell My Car” section highlights tons of different benefits available to the customers that engage with them, such as helping a customer trade in their cars for better mileage ones, financing the cars of their customers based on their respective credit. One of the additional benefits of opting for their service is that they take care of all the paperwork to make the entire process much smoother and hassle-free. They deal in any car model dating back to the 2006 model year. In addition to providing the highest price possible for a car, the company also facilitates trading in their gas-guzzling vehicle for a car that’s high on fuel economy.

Also, for people looking to offload their cars quickly, they provide a 24-hour pickup service subject to the agreement of terms and conditions. The rates provided are competitive and fair, and this place also ensures that when you sell car for cash, you receive a fair remuneration in the process. Their towing process is also extremely efficient with their pickup trucks able to carry off both new and old cars equally well. They also prioritize the pickup to ensure that no damage comes to the car while moving it from the seller to the company’s care. Even for cars that seem to have been damaged beyond repair, they try to put a fair price on that too. There may be instances when after a car crash, the price to repair it may seem extortionate and that is even more so when the car is a used one or belongs to an older model year. Well the NJ JUNK AUTO covers that as well as they take in damaged cars, even ones that are beyond repair, and try to pay a fair amount of cash.

So if you are in New Jersey or New York and want to sell your junk car for cash, the NJ JUNK AUTO provides a fantastic option as even the pickup is taken care of from their end only, plus the paperwork included. Adding to that, their service of taking in even damaged, used, or any car in any state or condition, makes for a convenient offer indeed in the current scenario. Thus, the $5,000 offer is sure to stand out in today’s market.

