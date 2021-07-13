Portwell Announces New Medical Certified All-In-One Touch Computers Designed for Mobile Healthcare Applications
MEDS-P2210-P200 and MEDS-P2410-P200 have the latest IEC/UL 60601-1 and 60601-1-2 certifications that can support up to 11 hours on a single charge1
When we designed our medical certified hot-swappable battery-powered AIO computers, one main goal was to improve healthcare professional's workflow with versatile and mobile care without any downtime”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a Titanium member of Intel® Partner Alliance, has launched its certification-ready MEDS-P2210-P200 (21.5″) and MEDS-P2410-P200 (23.8″), battery powered all-in-one medical computer that features true-flat capacitive touchscreen, both finger and glove operated and optional hot-swappable batteries. According to Maria Yang, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing engineer, the new medical-grade touch panel PCs are powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core™ processor (formerly Whiskey Lake-U) and conform to the latest Medical IEC/UL 60601-1 (Safety 3.1) and 60601-1-2 (EMC 4.0) Certified & Medical Device Regulation (MDR). “The MEDS-P2210-P200 and MEDS-P2410-P200 have antimicrobial housing, including touch panel, to battle surface contamination such as MRSA bacterial agents. With the IP65 rated sealed front bezel allows not only for easy to clean and disinfect with harsh disinfectant cleaning solutions, but also provides infection prevention and control,” says Yang.
— Jack Lam
Applications for the new hot-swappable battery-powered medical all-in-one computers include surgical imaging control, surgical planning station, surgical anesthesia station; mobile nurse workstation-on-wheels, patient bedside infotainment, healthcare telemedicine; inpatient management, patient vital sign monitoring system, smart EMR solution; mobile pharmacy workstation, pharmacy central automation; clinical lab equipment and clinical center.
Hot-Swappable Batteries to Ensure 24/7 Run Time
To support a 24/7 stable run time (requires swapping batteries at least once), the new MEDS-P2210/P2410-P200 series utilizes 3x hot-swappable Li-ion batteries at 243Wh capacity. Other features include 21.5″ and 23.8″ FHD MVA diagnostic panel with P-CAP multi-touch; fanless design with reliable thermal solution; hospital white plastic housing with anti-bacteria treatment; dual storage M.2 NVMe SSD and 2.5″ easy-swappable drive; unintrusive dim reading light; allows PCIe x4 expansion and M.2 Key E slot for wireless connectivity; optional 5MP webcam, DICOM, Isolated LAN/COM/USB, AG Film, RFID, Smart Card Reader, FHD Capture Card, WiFi+BT5.0; 3-slot battery charger as an optional accessory.
Improve Healthcare Professional's Patient Workflow
“We had one main purpose in mind when we designed our brand new medical certified hot-swappable battery-powered All-in-One computers and that was to improve the healthcare professional's patient workflow with smarter, versatile and mobile care without any operational downtime,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director. “I believe we have achieved that with MEDS-P2210-P200 and MEDS-P2410-P200 medical grade All-In-One computers. They have an FHD MVA diagnostic panel featuring clear and precise medical images, a front bezel and anti-MRSA enclosure sealed for Infection and Prevention Control, fanless quiet cooling and a highly responsive touch screen. We've garnered the latest medical IEC/UL certifications. The long-life battery-powered system guarantees hours of use without downtime. What's more," he adds, "the three hot-swappable batteries make it possible to achieve 24/7 operation.
“This important new launch means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a certification-ready medical-certified touch computer solution, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long product life span support inherent with these Portwell products.”
1 – depending on the user usage
