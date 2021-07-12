Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,595 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Wilson announces Sumter man indicted for attempted sexual assault of nursing home resident

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – July 12, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Sumter County Grand Jury has indicted Towodi Shequoyah, 37 years old, aka Abdullah Muhammad, on two charges.  An investigation conducted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Attorney General revealed that Shequoyah exposed himself to and attempted to sexually assault a nursing home resident in February 2021. Shequoyah was employed at the nursing home at the time. Under state law, the resident is considered a vulnerable adult.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) indicted Shequoyah for an Attempt to Commit Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult (S.C. Code §43-35-0085 (B)) and an Attempt to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct Third degree (S.C. Code §16-03-654). Bond was denied during a General Session Bond Hearing held on June 23, 2021. The Attempt to Commit Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The Attempt to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The SCMFCU will be prosecuting both cases under its patient abuse jurisdiction.  Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

The South Carolina MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,478,492 for Federal fiscal year 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $492,826 for FY 2021, is funded by South Carolina.

You just read:

Attorney General Wilson announces Sumter man indicted for attempted sexual assault of nursing home resident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.