APImetrics and tomato pay Partner to Provide Accurate Production Performance Metrics for UK Open Banking APIs
APImetrics and tomato pay partner to deliver real-time and deep historical performance analysis of production open banking APIs
tomato pay is thrilled to partner with APImetrics to bring unparalleled insight into Open Banking production APIs”SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APImetrics and tomato pay Partner to Provide Accurate Production Performance Metrics for UK Open Banking APIs
APImetrics has partnered with tomato pay, QR-code-based payments app for businesses and sole traders, to launch the first independent production monitoring dashboard for Open Banking APIs.
The API.expert dashboard will use tomato pay’s robust Open Banking connections to provide performance metrics on the top 30 regulated Open Banking brands in the UK, including AISP calls from the leading UK banks, for just $80 a month. This includes data on sandboxes and Open Data APIs. “Open banking is here to stay, and we both want it to be a huge success. Being able to see independent, third-party quality data is an essential first step for trust in the ecosystem. Especially one where almost a quarter of the providers are providing sub-standard services,” said David O’Neill, CEO of APImetrics, a leading provider of monitoring for hard-to-monitor production APIs in regulated sectors like finance, with clients at major banks, telcos, and IT companies.
“Any ecosystem is only as strong as its weakest providers, but customers only see the app in front of them, not the different API services behind the app, each of which is potentially a weak link. That’s critical for tomato pay, but also critical for their customers and any other providers and consumers in the new open banking and payments ecosystem,” O’Neill said. tomato pay, a payment technology firm, must assure customers and brands that the connections they rely on are working as expected. This is precisely the challenge that they and others in the banking and open finance sector must overcome.
“For business and brand protection, we needed to know not only what was working, but what potentially was outside our control that might negatively impact us. APImetrics gives us that assurance,” said Nicholas Heller, CEO and co-founder of tomato pay. “The logical move was for us to partner to provide that level of assurance to the entire ecosystem and provide some much-needed accountability. tomato pay is thrilled to partner with APImetrics to bring unparalleled insight into Open Banking production APIs in the UK. The API.expert dashboard allows for greater transparency into the APIs that make Open Banking function and gives service providers an immediate pulse on service uptime and connection quality. By leveraging tomato pay’s robust Open Banking connections in the UK, API.expert will provide financial institutions and technical service providers with the critical data they need to better serve customers.”
Through API.expert, the APImetrics new premium service, anyone can see current performance data on production systems from the UK’s leading banks. Over the coming months, more geographies and financial services providers will be added, making API.expert a resource for IT systems globally. “One of the recurring problems for our customers and partners,” continued Heller. “Is not knowing if systems are working or not when they come to make a call because there are no trusted data sources for them to turn to. That’s changing with API.expert Premium and the work we have done together.” APImetrics and tomato pay are now working to expand the monitoring coverage to include more Open Finance systems across the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world.
The public version of the tracker is available at:
https://www.api.expert/collection/open-banking-uk-production
About APImetrics
APImetrics offers the industry’s only intelligent, analytics-driven API performance solution built specifically for the enterprise. By interfacing with all current and legacy API protocols, APImetrics helps CIOs, customer success teams, developers, and vendors know if their APIs perform as designed. Monitoring is supported by analytics and fully customizable downtime alerts to deliver the actionable intelligence needed by the enterprise to meet service level agreements and customer expectations. APImetrics is currently being used by a variety of companies, including leading banks, global telco companies and enterprise IT giants like Microsoft. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. More information is available at APImetrics.io.
About tomato pay
tomato pay is a simple, QR-code based payments and invoice app used by businesses and sole traders who want to receive payments in a fairer, cheaper and more ethical way.
Businesses and sole traders can benefit from a QR-code payments solution with no hidden fees, which can save money and time compared to current payment systems. It offers instant access to money as cash settlement happens almost immediately. It also offers access to all bank accounts and transactions in one place.
Businesses and sole traders will also be able to benefit from a quick and easy invoice solution later in the year. Invoices can be created within the app, with the option to give automated discounts, late penalties and send nudges to remind customers and clients to pay.
Plus, businesses can connect their bank account as digital payments are embedded within the invoice from the app - so no need to send bank details, and businesses will receive money owed instantly into their account.
Everyone can support their local communities and help them thrive by paying their neighbourhood businesses in a cashless, faster, cheaper, hassle-free way.
Video Walkthrough of API.expert Production API Dashboard