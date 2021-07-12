Premier Homes Launches New Website to Keep Up with New Construction Demand

Premier Homes launched their new website, which offers an upgraded experience with new search features, expanded floor plan views and updated floor plan photos.

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSVILLE, Ind., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Homes of Southern Indiana launched their new, updated website. The website offers an upgraded user experience that incorporates new search features, expanded floor plan views, and updated floor plan photos. The website exemplifies Premier Home’s commitment to serving home buyers in the Louisville and Southern Indiana areas with up-to-date information.



The website features five communities located in Southern Indiana and Louisville. Southern Indiana is home to the communities of Waters of Millan, Ellingsworth Commons, and Knob Hill. In Louisville, homebuyers will find Hidden Forest and the patio home community of Woodridge Lake.

"Inventory is tight right now in Southern Indiana and Louisville," says Alyson Turner, Sales Manager for Premier Homes. "The new website will serve our potential home buyers by allowing them to see our communities and available homes as soon as they hit the market."

The website features expanded views of the 19 different floor plans offered by Premier Homes. The upgraded view includes:

An extended photo gallery

Expanded pricing options

Information on the floor plans offered in each community



"There is a floor plan to fit any style," added Turner. Pricing for new construction homes in these communities ranges from $232,900 to the mid $400,000’s. Coming this Summer, Premier Homes will add a Community Access page for current community residents. Each community will have a login that allows access to news, notes, and events specific to each subdivision.

About Premier Homes

Premier Homes has been the leader in new home construction in Southern Indiana and Louisville since 2001. Premier Homes offers communities in Sellersburg, Georgetown, and Jeffersonville in Indiana and two communities in the Louisville area. For more information, visit http://www.premierhomesonline.com.

Media contact info: Josh Miller - 615-516-6100 - josh@power-marketing.com