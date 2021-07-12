Attorney General Ken Paxton made the following statement after Texas House Democrats fled the state -- rejecting their elected duty during the July 2021 Special Legislative Session:

“This immature behavior by House Democrats is not only childish; it is a disgrace to democracy,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Their capricious act will not thwart our leadership’s efforts for stronger election integrity, bail reform, retired teacher benefits, and Child Protective Services reform, among other important agenda items. House Democrats have hurt their constituents and demonstrated that when they’re faced with a problem, they run away - literally. It’s shameful and they have failed as elected officials.”