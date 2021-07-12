Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,589 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Texas House Democrats Decision To Break Quorum

July 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Texas House Democrats abandoned their responsibilities as legislators by breaking quorum and leaving the state: 

"Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state.

Issues like

  • property tax relief,
  • funding to support Sheriffs and law enforcement in high crime areas,
  • funding for children in foster care, and,
  • funding for retired teachers.

The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Texas House Democrats Decision To Break Quorum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.