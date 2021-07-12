ERCOT Responds To Governor Abbott’s Directives To Improve Electric Grid Reliability

July 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) directing the PUC and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to take immediate actions to increase power generation capacity and ensure reliability of the Texas power grid.

In response, ERCOT sent a letter to the Governor detailing the strategies they have taken to achieve those goals. Those strategies include:

Increasing the amount of electric power generation.

Purchasing significantly more power reserves.

Releasing power reserves to meet customer demand quicker.

Procuring additional power reserves during uncertain weather forecasts.

Additionally, ERCOT will this week release a plan to ensure grid reliability and improve communication.

“These strategies, combined with the enhanced enforcement tools provided by the Texas Legislature, will ensure greater stability and reliability of the Texas electric grid,” said Governor Abbott. “I work every week with the PUC and ERCOT to ensure that Texans have the reliable electric power they expect and deserve.”

Read ERCOT’s Letter.